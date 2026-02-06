Construction of Mahaiyawa Underpass begins on Kandy–Jaffna road

Posted by Editor on February 6, 2026 - 7:45 pm

Construction of the Mahaiyawa Underpass on the Kandy–Jaffna Road (A009), a key access route to Kandy city, began today (February 6) under the patronage of Sri Lanka President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, with the project costing Rs. 699.6 million and scheduled for completion within 273 days.

The project is being implemented by the Road Development Authority with the aim of easing traffic congestion and improving access to Kandy city through one of its main entry routes.

During the event, President Dissanayake inspected the underpass design and held a brief discussion with relevant officials. He also spoke cordially with members of the public who had gathered at the construction site.

Several senior political leaders and officials were present at the occasion. These included Minister of Transport, Highways and Urban Development Bimal Rathnayake, Deputy Minister of Transport and Highways Prasanna Gunasena, Central Province Governor Professor S. B. S. Abeykoon, and Kandy District Member of Parliament Thanura Dissanayake.

Other public representatives and senior officials from the Kandy District and the Road Development Authority also attended the event, showing strong government support for the development project.

Once completed, the Mahaiyawa Underpass is expected to improve traffic flow and enhance safety for motorists and pedestrians using the busy Kandy-Jaffna Road.