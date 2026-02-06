Anusha Palpita further remanded until February 20, 2026

Posted by Editor on February 6, 2026 - 11:10 am

Former Director General of the Telecommunications Regulatory Commission of Sri Lanka (TRCSL) and former Media Ministry Secretary Anusha Palpita was further remanded until February 20, 2026, over an investigation into undisclosed assets worth Rs. 46 million.



The order was issued by the Colombo Chief Magistrate’s Court today (February 06) after considering submissions made by the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) and lawyers representing the suspect.

Anusha Palpita was arrested and produced before court on January 23, 2026, in connection with the ongoing investigation.

According to CIABOC, the probe was launched based on information received about his failure to declare the source of assets valued at Rs. 46 million.

Officials said further investigations are continuing, and the suspect will remain in remand custody until the next court date.