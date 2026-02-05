Sri Lanka’s first female Auditor General, Samudika Jayaratne, assumes duties
Posted by Editor on February 5, 2026 - 11:59 am
Samudika Jayaratne, who was appointed as the new Auditor General of Sri Lanka, officially assumed duties today (February 5).
She took over the post at the National Audit Office.
Ms. Jayaratne is the 42nd Auditor General of Sri Lanka and the first woman to be appointed to this position.
Latest Headlines in Sri Lanka
- Sri Lanka’s first female Auditor General, Samudika Jayaratne, assumes duties February 5, 2026
- Sri Lanka’s Motor Traffic Department records highest-ever monthly revenue February 5, 2026
- Sri Lanka opens applications for graduate teacher recruitment exam February 5, 2026
- Sri Lanka President says true independence lies in economic freedom, unity February 4, 2026
- Sri Lanka grants special presidential pardon to 49 inmates February 4, 2026