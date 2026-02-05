Sri Lanka’s first female Auditor General, Samudika Jayaratne, assumes duties

Samudika Jayaratne, who was appointed as the new Auditor General of Sri Lanka, officially assumed duties today (February 5).

She took over the post at the National Audit Office.

Ms. Jayaratne is the 42nd Auditor General of Sri Lanka and the first woman to be appointed to this position.