Sri Lanka’s Motor Traffic Department records highest-ever monthly revenue

Posted by Editor on February 5, 2026 - 8:51 am

The Department of Motor Traffic in Sri Lanka earned a record revenue of Rs. 3,500 million in January 2026, the highest income generated in a single month in the department’s history, Commissioner General of Motor Traffic Kamal Amarasinghe told the media.

He said the highest annual revenue recorded by the department was in 2025, amounting to Rs. 20.3 billion.

He further stated that 55,000 new vehicles were registered in January 2026 alone. He explained that these revenue targets were achieved through activities such as new vehicle registrations, the issuance of temporary driving permits to foreigners at Bandaranaike International Airport, vehicle transfer registrations, and the issuance of driving licences.

The Commissioner General added that strong support from the Minister of Transport, Highways and Urban Development, Bimal Rathnayake, and Deputy Minister of Transport and Highways, Prasanna Gunasena, had significantly contributed to the increased revenue figures.

He also expressed his gratitude to staff members for their dedication to improving revenue.

He further noted that several strategies have already been implemented to achieve this year’s revenue targets and expressed confidence that they would be met.