Sri Lanka grants special presidential pardon to 49 inmates

Posted by Editor on February 4, 2026 - 11:12 am

The Department of Prisons in Sri Lanka has announced that a special Presidential pardon has been granted to 49 inmates in celebration of the 78th National Independence Day of Sri Lanka.

Prisons Commissioner and Media Spokesperson A.C. Gajanayake stated that the pardon was granted under the powers vested in the President by Article 34 of the Constitution.

It has been further clarified that the special Presidential pardon is subject to the following terms and conditions: