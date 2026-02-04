Sri Lanka grants special presidential pardon to 49 inmates
Posted by Editor on February 4, 2026 - 11:12 am
The Department of Prisons in Sri Lanka has announced that a special Presidential pardon has been granted to 49 inmates in celebration of the 78th National Independence Day of Sri Lanka.
Prisons Commissioner and Media Spokesperson A.C. Gajanayake stated that the pardon was granted under the powers vested in the President by Article 34 of the Constitution.
It has been further clarified that the special Presidential pardon is subject to the following terms and conditions:
- Inmates currently serving prison sentences will receive a remission of one week for each year already served.
- For inmates serving sentences due to non-payment of fines less than Rs. 75,000, the remaining period of imprisonment will be cancelled under the Presidential pardon.
Latest Headlines in Sri Lanka
- Sri Lanka grants special presidential pardon to 49 inmates February 4, 2026
- President Anura Kumara Dissanayake’s 78th National Independence Day message February 4, 2026
- Sri Lanka moves to strengthen fight against money laundering and terror financing February 3, 2026
- L.S.P. Jayaratne approved as Auditor General by Constitutional Council February 3, 2026
- Defence Secretary inspects Colombo Central Bus Terminal renovation February 3, 2026