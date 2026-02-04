Feb 04 2026 February 4, 2026 February 4, 2026 NoComment

Sri Lanka grants special presidential pardon to 49 inmates

Posted by Editor on February 4, 2026 - 11:12 am

Welikada prison in Sri Lanka

The Department of Prisons in Sri Lanka has announced that a special Presidential pardon has been granted to 49 inmates in celebration of the 78th National Independence Day of Sri Lanka.

Prisons Commissioner and Media Spokesperson A.C. Gajanayake stated that the pardon was granted under the powers vested in the President by Article 34 of the Constitution.

It has been further clarified that the special Presidential pardon is subject to the following terms and conditions:

  • Inmates currently serving prison sentences will receive a remission of one week for each year already served.
  • For inmates serving sentences due to non-payment of fines less than Rs. 75,000, the remaining period of imprisonment will be cancelled under the Presidential pardon.
FB Share
WhatsApp
REPLY