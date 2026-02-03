L.S.P. Jayaratne approved as Auditor General by Constitutional Council
Posted by Editor on February 3, 2026 - 3:22 pm
The Constitutional Council today (February 03) unanimously approved the appointment of Senior Deputy Auditor General L.S.P. Jayaratne as the new Auditor General of Sri Lanka.
The decision was taken at a meeting of the Constitutional Council held at 12.00 noon today at the Parliament of Sri Lanka.
The meeting was chaired by Speaker Jagath Wickramaratne.
