L.S.P. Jayaratne approved as Auditor General by Constitutional Council

The Constitutional Council today (February 03) unanimously approved the appointment of Senior Deputy Auditor General L.S.P. Jayaratne as the new Auditor General of Sri Lanka.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the Constitutional Council held at 12.00 noon today at the Parliament of Sri Lanka.

The meeting was chaired by Speaker Jagath Wickramaratne.

