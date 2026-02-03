Popular actor Hemal Ranasinghe arrested
Sri Lankan actor Hemal Ranasinghe was taken into police custody after surrendering to the Wellawatte Police this morning (February 3) over an alleged assault reported at Havelock City in Wellawatta.
Sri Lanka Police said the arrest is connected to an incident in which a social media activist was allegedly assaulted on January 8, 2026, at Havelock City.
According to police, Hemal Ranasinghe had been summoned several times to provide a statement regarding the complaint but had failed to appear before investigators.
Police confirmed that the actor surrendered to the Wellawatte Police Station this morning, following which he was taken into custody.
Ranasinghe is due to be produced before the Mount Lavinia Magistrate’s Court for further legal proceedings.
