MP Namal Rajapaksa arrives at CID
Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) National Organiser and Parliamentarian Namal Rajapaksa arrived at the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) this morning (February 3) to provide a statement.
Police sources said the statement is being recorded in connection with ongoing investigations into Kehelbaddara Padme, a powerful underworld figure. The inquiry focuses on the activities and alleged associations between MP Namal Rajapaksa and Kehelbaddara Padme.
Namal Rajapaksa had previously been summoned to appear before the CID. However, as he was abroad at the time, he requested a new date.
Accordingly, a fresh summons was issued, leading to his appearance at the CID this morning.
UPDATE – 02:22 PM:
Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) National Organiser and Parliamentarian Namal Rajapaksa has left the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) a short while ago after recording a statement for over four hours.
