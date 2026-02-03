MILCO shows state institutions can be rebuilt by ending corruption: PM

Sri Lanka Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya announced profit-sharing incentives for 22,000 MILCO dairy farmers and launched farm and family insurance, highlighting the Government’s commitment to an inclusive, people-focused economy.

The Prime Minister made these remarks while attending the MILCO National Dairy Farmers’ Profit Sharing, Introducing Farm/Family Insurance & Appreciation Programme 2026, held yesterday (February 2) at Temple Trees in Colombo.

Organized under the theme, “A Nutritious and Thriving Nation Enriched by Milk,” the event recognized the MILCO dairy farming community for helping the company achieve its highest sales turnover in 2025 and a historic net profit.

Under the programme, performance incentives will be distributed to 22,000 dairy farmers affiliated with MILCO. During the ceremony, dividend payments were symbolically awarded to 2,000 farmers. Incentives were also provided to farmers across all provinces, and field officers were recognized. Membership certificates under the Dairy Farmer Retirement Scheme, jointly implemented by the Social Security Fund and MILCO, were also presented.

Addressing the event, the Prime Minister emphasized the Government’s commitment to economic democracy, where all producers are integrated into the production process and benefits are equitably shared. She highlighted that MILCO’s achievements show how public institutions can be transformed through proper management, goal-oriented leadership, and minimized fraud and corruption.

“These dividends are being distributed after 21 years, the last time being during the brief period when His Excellency the President served as Minister of Agriculture. Achieving this in just fifteen or sixteen months shows the extent of past mismanagement. The time has now come to correct those wrongs and build institutions that involve everyone in the economic process,” Dr. Harini Amarasuriya said.

Minister of Agriculture, Livestock, Land and Irrigation, K.D. Lal Kantha praised MILCO’s leadership, staff, and dairy farmers for turning the company into a high-income enterprise in a short period. He said the success reflects the Government’s people-focused policies and assured continued support for dairy farmers to maintain high standards and proper practices.

The event was attended by Minister of Trade, Commerce, Food Security and Cooperative Development Wasantha Samarasinghe, Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Livestock Namal Karunarathne, MP Susantha Kumara Navarathna, Secretary to the Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock, Lands and Irrigation D.P. Wickramasinghe, MILCO Chairman Hemajeewa Gotabhaya, ministry officials, and dairy farmers from across the island.