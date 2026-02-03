Prasanna Ranatunga questioned by CID over underworld figure Kehelbaddara Padme

Posted by Editor on February 3, 2026 - 8:48 am

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) questioned former minister Prasanna Ranatunga yesterday (February 2) in connection with an investigation into Kehelbaddara Padme, a powerful underworld figure who was arrested in Indonesia and brought to Sri Lanka in 2025.

The suspect, Koralagamage Mandinu Padmasiri Perera, also known as Kehelbaddara Padme, an organized criminal who was brought to the country from Indonesia on August 30, 2025, is currently being detained at the CID under detention orders for further investigation.

The CID stated that Prasanna Ranatunga was questioned at length about his links to Kehelbaddara Padme, based on a statement made by the suspect himself.

“Kehelbaddara Padme is someone from my village. The CID summoned me to ask whether he had any political associations or dealings with us. His father has connections with me. I do not have any major connection with Kehelbaddara Padme,” Prasanna Ranatunga said, speaking to the media after giving his statement and leaving the CID.

Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) National Organizer Namal Rajapaksa has also been summoned to the CID today (February 3) to be questioned in connection with the same matter.

The CID has also questioned several models who are said to have maintained connections with Kehelbaddara Padme on multiple occasions.