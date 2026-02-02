Chinthaka Hewapathirana elected new Chairman of Weligama Pradeshiya Sabha

Chinthaka Hewapathirana of the National People’s Power (NPP) was elected today (February 2) as the new Chairman of the Weligama Pradeshiya Sabha with 22 votes in favour and 21 against.

With this one-vote majority, the NPP now controls the local council.

The chairman position had been vacant since October 22, 2025, when the previous Chairman, Lasantha Wickramasekara, also known as “Midigama Lasa,” was shot dead inside his official chamber.