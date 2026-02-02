Sri Lanka to protect and develop 3.1 Billion-ton quartz reserve in Monaragala

Posted by Editor on February 2, 2026 - 10:05 am

Minister of Industry and Entrepreneurship Development Sunil Handunnetti yesterday (February 1) inspected the Kotikambokka vein quartz deposit in Monaragala, a major natural resource estimated to contain 3.1 billion metric tons of quartz.

The deposit stretches over about 700 metres and is considered one of Sri Lanka’s unique mineral resources. The visit was aimed at ensuring that such valuable reserves are protected from destruction through illegal and unregulated activities and are properly used for national development.

Following the inspection, discussions were held with officials from relevant state institutions, during which several key decisions were taken. Immediate steps will be taken to prevent illegal mining by introducing a structured security mechanism to safeguard the site.

The Department of Forest Conservation will demarcate the boundaries of the deposit area and submit a detailed report to the Divisional Secretary on any challenges faced during official duties. Authorities also decided to re-calculate the volume of quartz reserves using modern scientific methods to ensure accurate data.

Once environmental and legal issues are resolved, Expressions of Interest will be called to begin transparent and regulated mining operations.

The visit was attended by Monaragala District MP Ms. Chathuri Gangani, Chairman of the National Gem and Jewellery Authority Dr. S. P. Chaminda, Additional Secretary of the Ministry of Industries and Entrepreneurship Development Mr. Mahesh Abeysekera, Chairman of the Geological Survey and Mines Bureau Mr. J. M. S. N. Jayasinghe, Chairman of the Gem and Jewellery Research and Training Institute Professor G. W. A. Rohan Fernando, and several government officials.