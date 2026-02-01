Shiranthi Rajapaksa summoned to FCID on February 3, 2026

Former First Lady Shiranthi Rajapaksa has been summoned to appear before Sri Lanka’s Financial Crime Investigation Division (FCID) at 9:30 AM on February 3, 2026.

She was earlier asked to appear on January 27, 2026, to give a statement, but through her lawyer, she said she was unable to attend and requested two weeks.

As no medical report was submitted, police issued a new notice asking her to appear on February 3.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) National Organizer and Member of Parliament Namal Rajapaksa has also been summoned to appear before the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) on the same day.

Reports say this notice was issued after he requested another date, as he was out of the country when he was previously informed to appear.