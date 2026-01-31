Sri Lanka revises fuel prices from February 1, 2026
Posted by Editor on January 31, 2026 - 9:48 pm
Fuel prices in Sri Lanka have been revised, effective February 1, 2026.
The Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CEYPETCO) has announced the updated fuel prices as follows:
- The price of Petrol 92 Octane has been reduced by Rs. 2, bringing the new price to Rs. 292.
- The price of Petrol 95 Octane remains unchanged at Rs. 340.
- The price of Auto Diesel has been reduced by Rs. 2, bringing the new price to Rs. 277.
- The price of Super Diesel remains unchanged at Rs. 323.
- The price of Kerosene remains unchanged at Rs. 182.
The price revision is shown in the table below:
|Fuel Name
|Revision
|New Price
|Petrol 92 Octane
|– Rs. 2
|Rs. 292
|Petrol 95 Octane
|Unchanged
|Rs. 340
|Auto Diesel
|– Rs. 2
|Rs. 277
|Super Diesel
|Unchanged
|Rs. 323
|Kerosene
|Unchanged
|Rs. 182
