Sri Lanka revises fuel prices from February 1, 2026

Fuel prices in Sri Lanka have been revised, effective February 1, 2026.

The Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CEYPETCO) has announced the updated fuel prices as follows:

  • The price of Petrol 92 Octane has been reduced by Rs. 2, bringing the new price to Rs. 292.
  • The price of Petrol 95 Octane remains unchanged at Rs. 340.
  • The price of Auto Diesel has been reduced by Rs. 2, bringing the new price to Rs. 277.
  • The price of Super Diesel remains unchanged at Rs. 323.
  • The price of Kerosene remains unchanged at Rs. 182.

The price revision is shown in the table below:

Fuel Name Revision New Price
Petrol 92 Octane – Rs. 2  Rs. 292
Petrol 95 Octane Unchanged  Rs. 340
Auto Diesel – Rs. 2  Rs. 277
Super Diesel Unchanged  Rs. 323
Kerosene Unchanged  Rs. 182
