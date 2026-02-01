Sri Lanka PM calls for education reform to strengthen nation

Posted by Editor on February 1, 2026 - 9:42 am

Sri Lanka Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya said that developing quality human resources is essential to ensure the country’s economic, social, and cultural security, and that education plays a key role in this effort.

She said the government is committed to transforming the education sector and will continue moving forward despite challenges, guided by a clear vision and purpose.

The Prime Minister made these remarks while addressing the EDCS Sisu Nena Pranama scholarship award ceremony held yesterday (January 31) at Temple Trees in Colombo.

The event was organized to recognize children of members of the Education Development Co-operative Society (EDCS) who were selected to state universities for the 2023/2024 academic year.

She said the programme is not only about scholarships but also about recognising the dedication of students and parents who are preparing to take responsibility for the country’s future.

The Prime Minister noted that the society, which began in 1930 with 58 members and a one-rupee membership fee, has grown into the largest cooperative society in South Asia with around 215,000 members.

She also highlighted the rapid changes taking place globally and the growing need to develop human resources in the face of economic and environmental challenges.

She stressed that education reform must begin at school level and that university students should become leaders in this transformation.

Noting that nearly 300,000 students enter primary education each year but only about 40,000 gain university admission, she urged students to make the most of this opportunity to contribute to national development.

Deputy Minister of Labour and General Secretary of the Ceylon Teachers Service Union, Mahinda Jayasinghe, said corruption-free management helped increase the society’s financial strength from Rs. 1,200 million to Rs. 1,700 million within about nine months.

Under this year’s programme, scholarships worth over Rs. 13.7 million were awarded to 2,292 students selected to state universities.

The scholarship programme began in 1984 with 15 students and a fund of Rs. 3,500 and has continued for 41 years.

Currently, scholarships of up to Rs. 75,000 per student are awarded, reflecting the unity of the teaching community.

The event was attended by Chairman of the Education Development Cooperative Society, Lal Kumara, Western Province Director of Education, Darshani Iddamalgoda, and other officials.