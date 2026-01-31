Sri Lanka disburses Rs. 50,000 relief to 70% of Cyclone Ditwah victims

Sri Lanka’s Ministry of Public Administration, Provincial Councils and Local Government announced that 70 percent of households affected by Cyclone Ditwah have received the Rs. 50,000 relief allowance.

The Ministry’s Secretary, S. Aloka Bandara, said payments have been distributed to 115,757 affected households so far.

Meanwhile, compensation payments to small-scale industrialists and entrepreneurs impacted by the disaster have also begun. The Ministry of Cooperative Development reported that Rs. 12.6 million has been allocated to 63 small business owners affected by floods in the Vavuniya District.

The compensation programme aims to help small businesses recover and restart operations after the damage caused by Cyclone Ditwah.