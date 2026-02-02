Police Inspector, Constable arrested over missing gun at Matugama Police Station

A Police Inspector and a Police Constable have been arrested after a pistol and a magazine with 10 rounds of ammunition were found to be missing from the Matugama Police Station.

Police said a documentary audit revealed the firearm and ammunition had been missing since January 26, 2026.

The items were part of the station’s sub-service inventory.

Matugama Police are continuing further investigations into the incident.