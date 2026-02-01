Sri Lanka allows women to work at night as sanitary and food service workers
Sri Lanka has issued an extraordinary gazette notification allowing women to work at night as sanitary workers and food service attendants.
The permission was granted by Minister of Labour Dr. Anil Jayantha Fernando through an amendment to the Shop and Office Employees Act.
Previously, the law only allowed women over 18 to work as female restroom attendants after 6:00 PM.
The new amendment now permits women over 18 to work as sanitary workers or food service attendants between 6:00 PM and 6:00 AM.
The Ministry of Labour emphasized that employers must provide proper accommodation, transport, health protection, and overall welfare for women working during these hours.
Latest Headlines in Sri Lanka
- Sri Lanka allows women to work at night as sanitary and food service workers February 1, 2026
- India pledges INR 4 Billion aid to Sri Lanka in 2026-2027 Budget February 1, 2026
- Shiranthi Rajapaksa summoned to FCID on February 3, 2026 February 1, 2026
- Sri Lanka PM calls for education reform to strengthen nation February 1, 2026
- Sri Lanka revises fuel prices from February 1, 2026 January 31, 2026