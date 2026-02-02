Chaminda Kularatne files corruption complaint against speaker

Suspended Parliament official G.K.A. Chaminda Kumara Kularatne has arrived at the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) to file a complaint against Speaker Dr. Jagath Wickramaratne.

Senior lawyer Kularatne, who served as Chief of Staff and Deputy Secretary General of Parliament, lodged the complaint on a personal matter involving the Speaker, according to his attorney Mithun Dias. He stressed that the complaint is not against the government but relates to a private dispute between Kularatne and Speaker Wickramaratne. The complaint also refers to the Speaker’s alleged anti-corruption-related actions.

Kularatne was suspended from his post with effect from January 23, 2026. He had assumed duties on September 15, 2023, and his appointment was announced by then Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardana at the opening of Parliament on September 19, 2023.

The suspension was decided by the Parliament Staff Advisory Committee, chaired by Speaker Wickramaratne, and is linked to alleged irregularities in Kularatne’s appointment.

Last week, Cabinet Spokesman Minister Dr. Nalinda Jayatissa said an inquiry committee was appointed on August 19, 2025, to examine Kularatne’s appointment, qualifications, and confirmation. The committee submitted two recommendations, based on which it was found that Kularatne had obtained the position by providing false information, securing confirmation unlawfully, and claiming salary payments not due to him.

The Minister said these actions violated public service regulations and caused financial loss. As a result, Kularatne was suspended and disciplinary proceedings were initiated. The matter was also referred to CIABOC, as some officials involved in his appointment may face investigation under the Anti-Corruption Act No. 9 of 2023.

Minister Jayatissa added that the opposition was represented during the inquiry and that anyone dissatisfied with the committee’s findings has the right to challenge them in court.