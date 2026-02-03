Bandara Rambukwella arrested on money laundering charges

U.D.M. Seneviratne Bandara Rambukwella, a cousin of former Minister Keheliya Rambukwella, has been arrested by officers of the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC).

He was arrested at around 6:45 AM today (February 03) at his residence on Kalyani Road in Wellawatte. The arrest was made on charges of money laundering.

According to CIABOC, investigations revealed that U.D.M. Seneviratne Bandara Rambukwella had assisted and facilitated the laundering of funds allegedly unlawfully earned by former Minister Keheliya Rambukwella.

The suspect is a gem businessman by profession.

The offence has been committed under Section 3 (1) of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act No. 05 of 2006.

The arrested suspect is due to be produced before the Colombo Chief Magistrate’s Court.