Shiranthi Rajapaksa appears before FCID over Siriliya Fund probe
Shiranthi Rajapaksa, the wife of former Sri Lankan President Mahinda Rajapaksa, arrived at the Financial Crime Investigation Division (FCID) this morning (February 3) to record a statement regarding alleged financial irregularities linked to the Siriliya funds.
She was earlier asked to appear on January 27, 2026, to give a statement, but through her lawyer, she said she was unable to attend and requested two weeks.
As no medical report was submitted, police issued a new notice asking her to appear on February 3, 2026 (today).
UPDATE – 02:05 PM:
Former First Lady Shiranthi Rajapaksa, wife of former Sri Lanka President Mahinda Rajapaksa, has left the Financial Crime Investigation Division (FCID) a short while ago after recording a statement for nearly four hours.
