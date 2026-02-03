Defence Secretary inspects Colombo Central Bus Terminal renovation

Posted by Editor on February 3, 2026 - 1:28 pm

Defence Secretary Air Vice Marshal Sampath Thuyacontha (Retd) visited the Colombo Central Bus Terminal yesterday (February 02) to review ongoing renovation work aimed at improving facilities for commuters and staff.

He was accompanied by Air Force Commander Air Marshal Bandu Edirisinghe and Sri Lanka Transport Board (SLTB) Chairman Sajeewa Kanakaratne.

During the inspection, the Defence Secretary examined the progress of the refurbishment project being carried out by the Sri Lanka Air Force, focusing on construction quality, adherence to timelines, and current completion levels. Air Vice Marshal Vajira Senadeera, SLAF Director General Construction Engineering, provided a detailed overview of the work.

The renovation is part of the national Clean Sri Lanka programme, which seeks to enhance urban infrastructure while promoting environmental cleanliness and public convenience. The upgraded terminal is expected to improve passenger convenience, modernize facilities, and boost the efficiency of public transport in the city.

The Defence Secretary gave necessary instructions to ensure effective coordination with all stakeholders for timely completion, emphasizing strict adherence to quality standards.

Senior Sri Lanka Air Force officers and SLTB officials were also present during the visit.