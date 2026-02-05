Sri Lanka opens applications for graduate teacher recruitment exam

Posted by Editor on February 5, 2026 - 8:37 am

A Gazette notification has been issued calling for applications to sit the competitive examination to recruit graduates to fill teacher vacancies in Sinhala, Tamil, and English medium schools within Sri Lanka’s national and provincial education systems.

Two separate Gazette notifications were issued on February 02, 2026: one for graduates currently employed in the Sri Lankan public service and another for graduates not employed in the public service, for recruitment to the Sri Lanka Teachers’ Service.

For graduates currently employed in the public service, applications will be accepted through the online system starting today (05) at 9.00 a.m. and will remain open until February 19 at 9.00 p.m.

Graduates not employed in the public service may also apply through the online system. Applications for this category will open on February 20 at 9.00 a.m. and close on March 5 at 9.00 p.m.

Graduates who were not employed in the public service as of February 10, 2023, are eligible to apply.

In addition, persons who were not eligible as of February 10, 2023, but had not exceeded 40 years of age on that date and who completed their degree qualifications after that date and before June 30, 2025, as well as those who were employed in the public service on February 10, 2023 but have since resigned with proper approval after completing their degree qualifications on or before June 30, 2025, are also eligible to apply under this Gazette notification.

Both male and female candidates are eligible to apply.

Application forms are available on the Sri Lanka Department of Examinations website at www.doenets.lk under “Our Services” and “Online Applications – Recruitment Exams / E.B. Exams.”