Sri Lanka President says true independence lies in economic freedom, unity

Posted by Editor on February 4, 2026 - 2:47 pm

Sri Lanka President Anura Kumara Dissanayake said true independence can only be achieved through economic freedom, national unity and respect for the rule of law.

Speaking at the 78th Independence Day celebrations held at Independence Square in Colombo this morning (February 04), he called for rebuilding Sri Lanka by strengthening human resources, protecting the environment and ensuring development benefits reach all citizens.

He also stressed the need to reject racism and extremism and work together to build a just, sustainable and respected nation.

Full speech delivered by President Anura Kumara Dissanayake at the 78th National Independence Day celebrations

Today, we celebrate the 78th National Independence Day. In 1948, we gained independence after 133 years of harsh and oppressive colonial rule. For centuries, our ancestors sacrificed their blood, tears and sweat for this motherland in resistance to colonialism. As a result of their courageous and steadfast struggle, we attained ownership of our own people’s sovereignty. The year 1948 symbolises the victory, heroism and immense sacrifices of our ancestors and national heroes.

We all know that we face different phases in life. Many people engage in struggles for their own sake and this is not uncommon. However, when someone sacrifices their life fighting for the motherland and for future generations, they inevitably become true heroes. They are engaged in a most noble endeavour.

The land on which we stand today is soaked with the blood, tears and sweat of our ancestors, brothers and sisters who fought for the freedom of our motherland and for the progress and future of our people. They will forever occupy the highest place of honour in our hearts. Therefore, especially on this day, we must pay our highest tribute and respect to all the heroes and heroines who fought for the freedom of our country and its people.

We have travelled 78 years since independence. However, I believe that the true fulfilment of independence lies in the extent to which we are able to achieve economic freedom. I believe that we are still engaged in a struggle to complete our independence and that this struggle exists within each of us.

The main theme of this year’s Independence Day is “Rebuilding Sri Lanka”. We must rebuild Sri Lanka on the foundations of sovereignty, self-determination and freedom. In this rebuilding process, we must identify our true essence. We are a nation with a proud and ancient history and our historical record shows that our ancestors possessed advanced technological knowledge suited to their era. We are a people who inherit a great and distinguished civilisation.

Concurrently, there are aspects of our recent history that must be discarded, just as there are many positive achievements that we reached. Therefore, the path to rebuilding Sri Lanka lies in strengthening our firm connection with the motherland. Economic development must be firmly rooted in the soil of this land and the essence of our nation. This is not a development model that severs our roots or erodes our national character, but one that builds a new Sri Lanka upon them.

Over the 78 years since independence, we have experienced victories and defeats, successes and failures. We will not hesitate to discard what is harmful, nor will we fear embracing what is good. Therefore, I believe that the responsibility of rebuilding Sri Lanka upon the valuable foundations of the past lies with all of us.

When we assess our strengths, we can say that we are a nation with a vast maritime zone, located in a strategically important region and rich in natural resources. Yet above all these, our most valuable asset is our human resource. If we are truly determined to build our country, we must transform this human resource into one capable of standing shoulder to shoulder with the most developed nations of the world, one that prioritises knowledge over ignorance, progress over outdated prejudices and unity over division.

We all know that art, literature, history and modern technology play a vital role in developing this human resource. Therefore, we must create a well-rounded population enriched with knowledge, compassion and modern technology. To achieve this, we must initiate the most transformative era in our education sector. We are ready to confront outdated prejudices and embrace new knowledge and technology in order to create a new human being and I believe the people of this country will support this effort.

The strength of our human resource lies in unity. When we are divided, our strength weakens. Hatred, anger and conflict diminish our collective power. Sri Lanka is a country of many religions, cultures, beliefs and identities. These differences can be used to create conflict or wielded as weapons against one another, but doing so only weakens us. Our objective is to respect these differences, recognise the identities of all communities and build a new transformative era as one Sri Lankan nation.

The two unpleasant words in our vocabulary are racism and extremism. We believe that racism and extremism only lead to the self-destruction of our own strengths. Therefore, I wish to clearly state to the people of this country that we will not allow division, racism, or extremism and that national unity will be established as the foremost strength in rebuilding Sri Lanka.

A strong human resource base must be developed and social cohesion must be fostered, while ensuring that every individual has the opportunity to exercise their rights fairly and equally under the rule of law. We must build a new Sri Lanka, where all citizens are subject to the law and where public confidence in the supremacy of the law is firmly upheld. Every conscientious individual expects the rule of law to prevail. At the same time, we recognize that those who disregard or undermine the law fear the confirmation of its authority. Therefore, the foundation for building Sri Lanka lies in ensuring that the supremacy of the law is properly upheld. This is the principle upon which a strong, just and prosperous Sri Lanka can be established.

Furthermore, in building our nation, we must create a state that serves both our present generation and the generations yet to come. Consider the recent devastating cyclones that struck the country, causing widespread damage. A significant factor contributing to the country’s vulnerability is the Central Highlands. The rivers that flow from the Central Highlands provide vital life and sustenance to the nation and the heavy rainfall in this region brings essential blessings to the land. Yet, within our lifetime, we have witnessed the severe destruction that has affected the Central Highlands, highlighting the urgent need for preservation and sustainable management.

What is the outcome of developing Sri Lanka while completely destroying its natural resources, ecosystems and wildlife? What we seek is a development path that strengthens environmental systems, preserves the forests, flora and fauna that existed when we were born, and ensures even greater protection for future generations. This must be a central responsibility in the “Rebuilding Sri Lanka” initiative. Therefore, a development approach that devastates the environment cannot be accepted. As a nation that has recently experienced the severe consequences of environmental degradation, we must reflect deeply on its dangers and act with foresight.

In building our nation, strong international cooperation is essential. We are aware that the world operates in a competitive and divided global marketplace, where every nation strives to expand its influence and protect its interests. Today’s world is marked by significant conflicts and constant developments that shape global events. Our goal is to establish international relations that strengthen the security of our homeland, enhance the lives of our people and bring recognition to our country on a new level. Transforming Sri Lanka into a highly respected and distinguished nation in the global community is a key component of this path. I believe that it is on this pillar that our nation can be successfully rebuilt.

In a place without the rule of law, without social cohesion, without strong international relations, with a destroyed environmental system and a weakened society, the seed of development and nation-building cannot become a reality. Therefore, our priority must be to lay the foundational pillars necessary for rebuilding the country. We are actively working on establishing these pillars, upon which a strong, resilient and sustainable economy can be built.

The year 2025 marked unprecedented progress across all key economic indicators. It witnessed the lowest budget deficit since 1977, record-high government revenue after 2006, the largest current account balances in Sri Lanka’s history, the highest tax revenue collected by the Department of Inland Revenue and the sustained maintenance of bank interest rates at a long-term target, demonstrating remarkable economic stability. However, an economy’s success is not measured by data alone. The benefits of economic achievements must reach the people who form the foundation of that prosperity. If the lives of citizens are not improved, if livelihoods are not made easier and if people are not granted the freedom and dignity to live, then even the strongest economic data becomes meaningless. Therefore, the most significant economic milestone is ensuring that the gains at the top levels of the economy directly convert into improved living standards for every citizen. The vision for a renewed Sri Lanka is one where the benefits of economic growth flow to all people, creating a nation in which prosperity is shared equitably and inclusively.

Moreover, true freedom is measured by the strength of an economy. Economic contribution plays a dual role; it not only enhances the lives of citizens but also reinforces the sovereignty and independence of the nation. To achieve this, the country’s economy must be built on a new vision of economic development. In pursuit of this goal, extensive dialogue is already underway with industrialists, entrepreneurs, government officials and the general public to shape a sustainable and inclusive economic path for Sri Lanka.

The rebuilding of this nation must be entrusted primarily to our strongest asset, human capital. For this purpose, the necessary discussions and programmes have already been put in place. By combining our historic heritage, accumulated experience and collective knowledge, Sri Lanka can be rebuilt successfully. On this 78th Independence Day, what we must integrate into our hearts and minds is a firm determination to rebuild the nation. As President, I, along with the Cabinet, the Leader of the Opposition, the public service and religious institutions, call upon all citizens to come together and commit wholeheartedly to the comprehensive reconstruction of our country.

There is an African proverb that says, “If you want to go fast, go alone. But if you want to go far, go together.” What we need is to go far in every field. The economy must advance further. The rule of law must be strengthened. Our environmental systems must be better protected. That journey cannot be taken alone. While it may be possible to move fast individually, what we truly need is to go far together. I invite everyone to come together and progress as one.

The event was attended by the Maha Sangha and other religious leaders, Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya, Speaker Jagath Wikramaratne, Leader of the Opposition Sajith Premadasa, Ministers and MPs, Chief Justice, Secretary to the President Dr. Nandika Sanath Kumanayake, Secretaries of Ministries and other senior government officials, Commanders of the Tri- Forces, foreign Ambassadors and High Commissioners, among other invited guests.