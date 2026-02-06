Supreme Court rules Parliamentary Pensions Repeal Bill passable by simple majority

The Supreme Court of Sri Lanka has ruled that the Parliamentary Pensions (Repeal) Bill is constitutional and can be passed by Parliament with a simple majority, Speaker Dr. Jagath Wickramaratne announced.

Addressing Parliament today (February 06), the Speaker said the court reviewed the bill under Article 121(1) of the Constitution and found no provisions that conflict with constitutional requirements.

“I wish to inform Parliament that I have received the determination of the Supreme Court in respect of the bill titled ‘Parliamentary Pensions Repeal,’ which was challenged in the Supreme Court in terms of Article 121(1) of the Constitution,” he said while reading the official communication.

He added that since the bill is fully consistent with the Constitution, it does not require a special majority or a referendum to be enacted.

Dr. Wickramaratne also directed that the full Supreme Court determination be included in the official record of the day’s parliamentary proceedings.