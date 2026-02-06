Sri Lanka explores launching skydiving as new tourism activity

February 6, 2026

A meeting to study the feasibility of introducing skydiving activities in Sri Lanka was held at the Ministry of Defence yesterday (05 February). The meeting was chaired by the Defence Secretary, Air Vice Marshal Sampath Thuyacontha (Retd).

During the meeting, representatives of Skydive Sri Lanka made a detailed presentation introducing skydiving, highlighting its potential benefits as an adventure tourism activity, along with proposed operational aspects. The discussion focused on the prospects of developing skydiving in Sri Lanka as a new tourism attraction and its contribution to the country’s tourism sector.

The Defence Secretary emphasized the importance of identifying possible bottlenecks and challenges related to promoting skydiving activities in the country.

He instructed officials to closely examine regulatory, safety, operational and other related issues, and to assess the overall feasibility of introducing skydiving in Sri Lanka. He further directed that the findings be reviewed and taken up for further discussions in due course.

Senior officials of the Civil Aviation Authority; Sri Lanka Tourism Development Authority; Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism; and representatives of Skydive Sri Lanka were present at the discussion.