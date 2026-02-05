Italian Defence Attaché meets Sri Lanka Defence Secretary

The Defence Attaché of Italy, Captain (Navy) Armando Paolo Simi, paid a courtesy call on Sri Lanka’s Defence Secretary Air Vice Marshal Sampath Thuyacontha (Retd) at the Defence Ministry today (February 05).

Captain Simi is attached to the Embassy of Italy in New Delhi and is accredited to Sri Lanka. He was warmly received by the Defence Secretary during the meeting.

Following the reception, the Defence Secretary held a cordial discussion with the Italian Defence Attaché on matters of bilateral importance and mutual interest. During the discussions, both officials recalled the long standing friendly and supportive relations between Sri Lanka and Italy.

They also exchanged views on ways to further strengthen defence cooperation between the two countries in the future.

Mementos were exchanged between the Defence Secretary and the Italian Defence Attaché to mark the occasion.