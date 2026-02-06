Keheliya’s daughter arrested over money laundering charges

A daughter of former Minister Keheliya Rambukwella has been arrested by officers of the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) on charges of money laundering.

Chamithri Rambukwella, the elder daughter of the former minister, was arrested in connection with alleged money laundering involving Rs. 30 million.