Sri Lanka President reaffirms Rs. 500 Billion cyclone relief

Posted by Editor on February 6, 2026 - 7:31 pm

Sri Lanka President Anura Kumara Dissanayake today (February 6) reaffirmed that Rs. 500 billion has been allocated to restore livelihoods affected by Cyclone Ditwah, with Rs. 5 million for each fully damaged house, while attending a compensation programme in the Central Province.

The President participated in a special programme held at the Central Provincial Council Auditorium to distribute compensation to families whose houses were fully or partially damaged by Cyclone Ditwah, as well as to industrialists affected by the disaster.

Addressing the gathering, he stated that the stability of the country depends on its economic strength and noted that the Government has managed to bring an economy that had collapsed due to bribery, corruption, and poor economic management to a stable level.

He said the main goal of the Government is to ensure that the benefits of economic growth reach people at the lowest levels of society. He emphasized that development should not be limited to a few groups but should support all citizens.

The President highlighted that 2025 recorded the highest export earnings and foreign remittances in Sri Lanka’s history. He said these achievements across different sectors have been shared with the public through measures such as major salary increases for public servants, school supply allowances, and the expansion of welfare programmes including ‘Aswesuma’.

He further stated that this year will be a decisive period for strengthening the rule of law, with new laws to eliminate bribery and corruption. He assured that firm action will be taken against offenders without considering their status.

The President also called on all citizens and public servants to work together to build an efficient, corruption-free public service and a fair and just society for the future.