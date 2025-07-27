Justice Preethi Padman Surasena sworn in as Sri Lanka’s 49th Chief Justice

Posted by Editor on July 27, 2025 - 3:40 pm

Justice Preethi Padman Surasena, the most senior Supreme Court Justice, was sworn in as the new Chief Justice of Sri Lanka this morning (July 27) at the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo, before President Anura Kumara Dissanayake.

Justice Surasena becomes the 49th Chief Justice of Sri Lanka.

His name was recently approved by the Constitutional Council to fill the vacancy created by the retirement of former Chief Justice Murdu Nirupa Bidushinie Fernando.

Having been called to the Bar in 1989, Preethi Padman Surasena later joined the Attorney General’s Department, serving as a State Counsel. He was appointed as a High Court Judge in 2007.

In 2016, he was appointed as a Judge of the Court of Appeal, later becoming its President in 2018, and was elevated to the Supreme Court in 2019.

Since then, he has served as a Supreme Court Judge, making him the most senior justice following the retirement of Chief Justice Fernando.

Dr. Nandika Sanath Kumanayake, Secretary to the President, was also present at the swearing-in ceremony.