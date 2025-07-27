Three Maradana cops arrested over drug trafficking links
Three Sri Lanka police constables attached to the Maradana Police Station have been suspended from duty.
They were taken into custody based on information indicating that they had maintained connections with a drug trafficker.
On July 23, 2025, officers of the Colombo Central Division Crime Investigation Unit arrested an individual in possession of 11.3 grams of crystal meth (Ice).
During the investigation, it was revealed that the suspect’s mobile phone contained the phone numbers and voice recordings of these police officers.
As a result, the three officers were arrested on charges of aiding and abetting drug trafficking.
It is reported that the arrested constables are aged 22, 30, and 32.
Further investigations are being carried out by the Colombo Central Division Crime Investigation Unit.
