10,000 Civil Security Officers to boost Sri Lanka’s anti-drug drive
Posted by Editor on July 28, 2025 - 8:33 am
The Ministry of Public Security in Sri Lanka states that plans are underway to assign 10,000 Civil Security Officers to the Sri Lanka Police Service.
This move is aimed at strengthening anti-drug operations across the country.
Deputy Minister of Public Security, Attorney-at-Law Sunil Watagala, said the newly recruited personnel will be deployed to police stations throughout Sri Lanka.
He further stated that nationwide drug eradication operations have already been intensified.
According to him, these operations are being conducted not only at night but also in the early morning hours.
