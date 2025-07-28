Sri Lanka President’s Fund awards Rs. 36 Million to top A-Level students in Eastern Province

Posted by Editor on July 28, 2025 - 9:04 am

The President’s Fund awarded a grant of Rs. 100,000 each to 360 A-Level students from Sri Lanka’s Eastern Province who excelled across all subject streams.

The programme, aimed at recognising high-achievers at the district level in the 2023/2024 G.C.E. Advanced Level Examination, was implemented by the President’s Fund and held yesterday (July 27) at the Swami Vipulananda Institute of Aesthetic Studies in Batticaloa. The event was presided over by Speaker Dr. Jagath Wickramaratne.

During the ceremony, 360 students, 10 from each of the six subject streams across the Ampara, Batticaloa, and Trincomalee districts for both the 2023 and 2024 G.C.E. Advanced Level Examinations, received an incentive grant of Rs. 100,000 each, along with certificates. The President’s Fund allocated a total of Rs. 36 million for this initiative.

This provincial programme was first launched in the Northern Province, followed by its second phase in the Southern Province and the third in the Eastern Province. The President’s Fund is currently making arrangements to implement the programme in other provinces in due course.

Speaking at the event, Speaker Jagath Wickramaratne noted that the President’s Fund has not neglected anyone in need of support, particularly in the field of education. He emphasised that the Fund is not a private entity but one sustained through the contributions of the people of Sri Lanka. Therefore, its benefits should be dedicated solely to the advancement of the country’s citizens.

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Employment, Arun Hemachandra, remarked that during the Renaissance, the President’s Fund which had been reserved for the privileged class, was transformed into an institution serving the public.

Also addressing the gathering were Eastern Province Governor Jayantha Lal Ratnasekera and Senior Additional Secretary to the President and Secretary of the President’s Fund, Roshan Gamage.

Among those present were Deputy Minister Arun Hemachandra; Member of Parliament Kanthasamy Prabu; Vice-Chancellor of Eastern University, Professor Pararajasingham Peratheepan; Batticaloa District Secretary J.J. Muralidaran; senior officials from the President’s Fund; public officials from the Eastern Province; heads of security forces; parents; and students.