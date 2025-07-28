Fatal crash near Borella leaves one dead, several injured

Posted by Editor on July 28, 2025 - 9:37 am

A fatal road accident took place this morning (July 28) in the Borella Police Division when a crane truck collided with several parked vehicles near the Borella Cemetery Roundabout.

Police said the truck was traveling from Bauddhaloka Mawatha towards Borella when it crashed into six parked motorcycles and three cars near a road sign.

Seven people were injured in the accident and were rushed to the Colombo National Hospital.

One of them, a 62-year-old resident of Athurugiriya, later died from his injuries. His body has been placed at the hospital mortuary.

The driver of the crane truck has been taken into custody.

Initial investigations suggest the accident may have been caused by a brake failure.

Borella Police are continuing further investigations into the incident.