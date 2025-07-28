Thilini Priyamali arrested for obstructing court summons officer

Businesswoman Thilini Priyamali was arrested this morning (July 28) by the Homagama Police for allegedly obstructing the duties of a court summons server attached to the Homagama Magistrate’s Court.

Police said the arrest was made when Priyamali arrived at the Homagama Police Station to provide a statement, in accordance with a directive previously issued by the Homagama Magistrate.

The court had instructed the police to obtain her statement in connection with the alleged incident.

Following her arrest, she is scheduled to be produced before the Homagama Magistrate’s Court later today.

UPDATE – 05:55 PM:

Businesswoman Thilini Priyamali has been released on bail by the Homagama Magistrate’s Court.

She was granted surety bail of Rs. 200,000 by Magistrate Rajindra Wijesuriya.