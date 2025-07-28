Sri Lanka President welcomed in Maldives with full honours

Sri Lanka President Anura Kumara Dissanayake arrived in the Maldives this morning (July 28) for an official visit that will continue until July 30, 2025.

Accordingly, President Dissanayake arrived at Velana International Airport in the Maldives this morning (July 28), where Maldivian President Dr. Mohamed Muizzu was present at the official welcome ceremony, which was held with full honours by the Maldivian National Defence Force.

At the airport’s special guests’ terminal, President Dissanayake enjoyed a beautiful cultural dance performance presented by a group of young girls.