Sri Lanka expands GovPay to Western Province and Expressways for traffic fine payments

Posted by Editor on July 28, 2025 - 12:23 pm

The GovPay online payment system, which facilitates payments to government institutions including the Sri Lanka Police for traffic fines, was expanded today (July 28) to cover Sri Lanka’s Western Province and the country’s expressways, according to Minister of Transport, Highways, Ports, and Civil Aviation Bimal Ratnayake.

The Sri Lankan government first launched the GovPay facility on February 7, 2025, to simplify and enhance digital payments for government services. Since its introduction, traffic fines had been collected from selected police areas as part of a pilot project.

Speaking at a media briefing, the Minister confirmed that current fine amounts remain unchanged. However, individuals penalized for any of 33 specific traffic violations can now pay their fines digitally through the GovPay platform, eliminating the need to visit post offices.

To support the expansion, 1,000 traffic police officers are being issued mobile phones starting today. These devices will allow officers to process fines on the spot and update the system in real time. Minister Ratnayake credited the Ministry of Digital Affairs for its strong support and swift action in enabling the rollout.

He added that more mobile phones will be distributed to police stations in other parts of the country in the coming months. In parallel, the Digital Affairs Ministry is conducting training programmes to ensure smooth implementation and operation of the system.

The digital fine payment system is expected to be fully operational across the Western Province by August 4, 2025.

In addition, Minister Ratnayake announced that a special road safety programme has already been implemented in the Central, Uva, and Sabaragamuwa Provinces, aimed at reducing road accidents and improving public safety.

During the same event, a book containing an 85-point action plan prepared by the Ministry of Transport for 2025–2026 was officially presented to Minister of Public Security Ananda Wijepala and Deputy Minister of Digital Economy Eranga Weeraratne.