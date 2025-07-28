Namal Rajapaksa faces arrest warrant over court no-show
Posted by Editor on July 28, 2025 - 3:15 pm
An arrest warrant was issued today (July 28) by the Hambantota Magistrate’s Court against Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) MP Namal Rajapaksa.
The warrant was issued after Rajapaksa failed to appear in court in connection with a pending case.
He is currently in the Maldives attending a private event.
