Former Navy Commander Nishantha Ulugetenne arrested by CID

Posted by Editor on July 28, 2025 - 4:20 pm

Former Commander of the Sri Lanka Navy, Admiral (Retired) Nishantha Ulugetenne, has been arrested by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).



The arrest is linked to an investigation into the disappearance of a youth from the Pothuhera area.

The alleged incident dates back to the period when Ulugetenne was serving as the Director of Naval Intelligence.

UPDATE – 06:15 PM:

Former Commander of the Sri Lanka Navy, Admiral (Retired) Nishantha Ulugetenne, has been remanded until July 30, 2025, by the Polgahawela Magistrate’s Court.

He was arrested by the CID over the disappearance of a youth from Pothuhera, which occurred while he was serving as the Director of Naval Intelligence.