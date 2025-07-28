Sri Lanka, Maldives strengthen ties with key agreements

Sri Lanka President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, currently on a state visit to the Maldives, held bilateral discussions with Maldivian President Dr. Mohamed Muizzu this afternoon (July 28) at the Maldivian Presidential Office.

Upon his arrival, President Dissanayake was warmly welcomed by President Dr. Mohamed Muizzu.

After signing the guest book, the two leaders posed for an official photograph before commencing their bilateral discussions.

Following the talks, both parties exchanged agreements, including a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Foreign Service Institute of Maldives (FOSIM) and the Bandaranaike Diplomatic Training Institute, as well as an agreement on mutual legal assistance.

These agreements are expected to further strengthen relations and cooperation between the Maldives and Sri Lanka across various sectors. The first agreement provides for mutual legal assistance in criminal matters, while the second establishes a framework for diplomatic training and the exchange of related information and documents between the respective institutions.

The agreements were exchanged by Dr. Abdulla Khaleel, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Maldives, and Vijitha Herath, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment, and Tourism of Sri Lanka.

Subsequently, Presidents Dissanayake and Muizzu addressed the media regarding the state visit.