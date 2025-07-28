Former Senior DIG Priyantha Jayakody arrested by CID

Posted by Editor on July 28, 2025 - 10:30 pm

Former Senior Deputy Inspector General of Police (SDIG) Priyantha Jayakody has been taken into custody by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

This is in connection with an incident in which he allegedly filed a false complaint with the CID, claiming that notorious underworld figure Koralagamage Mandinu Padmasiri, alias ‘Kehelbaddara Padme’, had issued death threats against him.

Police Spokesman ASP F.U. Wootler stated that, due to a medical condition, former SDIG Jayakody is currently under CID custody at the Ragama Teaching Hospital.