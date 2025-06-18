Sri Lankan Embassy in Israel issues urgent advisory amid ongoing missile attacks

Posted by Editor on June 18, 2025 - 9:46 am

Sri Lanka’s Ambassador to Israel, Nimal Bandara, has issued a detailed update on the worsening security situation in Israel following a series of ballistic missile attacks launched by Iran.

The attacks occurred yesterday (June 17) and continued through the night, targeting major urban areas.

Israeli defense systems successfully intercepted most of the missiles. However, at around 8:45 PM yesterday (June 17), one missile landed near a bus depot in Herzliya, north of Tel Aviv. The explosion caused fires among several parked buses. Many embassy officials and civilians living nearby suffered property damage.

A false rumor circulated claiming the missile targeted the headquarters of Israel’s intelligence agency, Mossad.

This misinformation spread online, including through some Sri Lankan media outlets. Ambassador Bandara emphasized that the report is false and urged the public not to share unverified information.

He advised citizens to rely only on official sources, such as the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) website, for accurate updates.

Due to the ongoing threat, residents are spending nights in bomb shelters. Families with children and people living in high-rise buildings are facing difficulties, especially with restrictions on using elevators during attacks.

In light of the situation, five Poson religious events and “Dansals” (food donation programs) organized by the Sri Lankan community in Tel Aviv, Herzliya, Jerusalem, and Haifa have been postponed.

Public gatherings are currently discouraged due to safety concerns.

Concerns have also been raised by Sri Lankans living in older buildings without proper shelters. They have been advised to stay in contact with family members and local social workers to arrange for safer accommodations.

A young man from Galle, Sri Lanka, approached the embassy seeking emergency travel home due to the sudden death of his child. He was informed that travel out of Israel is currently highly restricted.

As an alternative, he was advised to travel via Eilat into Egypt and then to Sri Lanka. However, he was warned that re-entry into Israel would not be possible without a valid re-entry visa, something currently difficult to obtain, as most Israeli offices are closed or operating remotely with limited services.

Tel Aviv International Airport and all Israeli airspace remain closed.

Ambassador Bandara concluded his statement by urging all Sri Lankans in Israel to remain vigilant and prioritize their personal safety, as the threat of further attacks remains high.