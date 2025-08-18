Sri Lanka launches teacher training for education reforms

Posted by Editor on August 18, 2025 - 10:25 am

The Ministry of Education in Sri Lanka has planned to complete the teacher training program before the end of the third school term, with the aim of successfully implementing education reforms.

It has been decided to conduct this training program at the provincial level, and the necessary financial allocations have already been provided to provincial education authorities.

Currently, the National Institute of Education (NIE) has begun training the trainers.

In the first phase, after training a group of trainers to prepare teachers who teach Grade 1 students, the program will be implemented at the provincial level.

In the second phase, a training program for teachers who teach Grade 6 students will be launched.

In line with these reforms, the Educational Publications Department has already begun printing new learning units (modules) for Grades 1 and 6.

The Ministry of Education stated that under the new curriculum, these units will replace traditional textbooks.