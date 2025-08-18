BIA records 78% profit increase in first half of 2025

The Ministry of Transport, Highways, Ports and Civil Aviation announced that the operational profit of Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) has increased by 78 percent in the first six months of 2025 compared to the same period in 2024.

In the first half of 2024, BIA recorded an operational profit of 9,049 million rupees.

This year, the profit rose to 16,133 million rupees during the same period.

According to official data, a total of 32,423 flights were operated through BIA in the first six months of 2025.

With the upcoming tourist season, the Airport Authority expects flight operations to rise further in the coming months.