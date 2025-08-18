Sri Lanka exceeds 1.5 Million tourist arrivals in 2025

Posted by Editor on August 18, 2025 - 7:57 pm

Sri Lanka has welcomed more than 1.5 million tourists so far this year, Minister of Tourism Vijitha Herath announced today (August 18).

According to data from the Sri Lanka Tourism Development Authority (SLTDA), a total of 1,500,656 visitors had arrived in the country as of 3:00 PM today.

The SLTDA also reported that 132,368 foreign nationals entered Sri Lanka in the month of August 2025 alone.

India continues to be the top source of tourists, with nearly 300,000 visitors recorded this year. The United Kingdom and Russia have also contributed strongly, each sending over 100,000 tourists to the island nation in 2025.

Tourism is one of Sri Lanka’s key industries, and officials expect numbers to continue rising in the coming months.