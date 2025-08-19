Thusitha Halloluwa arrested

Former Executive Director of the National Lotteries Board (NLB), Thusitha Halloluwa, who had been evading court, was taken into custody this morning (August 19).

This followed a warrant issued yesterday (August 18) by the Colombo Magistrate’s Court, ordering his arrest.

The warrant was issued by Colombo Additional Magistrate Pasan Amarasena after considering facts presented by the Colombo Crimes Division.

Recently, the Colombo Crimes Division launched an investigation into a shooting incident targeting Thusitha Halloluwa’s vehicle in the Narahenpita area.

Based on a request made by the police in connection with that investigation, the Magistrate issued the warrant.