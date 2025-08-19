Nine restored CHOGM buses back in service

Nine out of 35 buses imported to Sri Lanka in 2014 for the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) were restored and put back into operation yesterday (August 18) at the Katubedda Depot, following repairs costing Rs. 375 lakh.

Deputy Minister of Transport and Highways, Dr. Prasanna Gunasena, said the remaining buses are currently undergoing renovation, with the necessary spare parts already procured. He expressed confidence that the full fleet will be ready for service within the next three months.

He added that, in line with the President’s vision, the government plans to strengthen rural transport by deploying buses under state assistance to serve non-revenue generating rural roads.

In a Facebook post, Dr. Gunasena noted that the buses, which had been out of daily operation for years, were fitted with new engine assemblies and other spare parts before being reintroduced into service. He also extended special thanks to the technical teams and industrial partners who contributed to the restoration.

Dr. Gunasena further stated that, after completing a short 5,000 km run, the buses will be deployed on expressways and for long-distance travel.