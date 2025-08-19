Two injured in Peliyagoda shooting

Posted by Editor on August 19, 2025 - 12:10 pm

Peliyagoda Police have launched investigations after a shooting incident reported this morning (August 19) on Gnanarathana Mawatha in the Peliyagoda Police Division.

According to police, an unidentified individual opened fire at a man traveling on a motorcycle and fled the scene immediately after.

The target of the shooting is a 45-year-old resident of Aluthmawatha, Colombo 15.

During the attack, a cyclist who was passing by was also injured after being hit by gunfire. Both victims were rushed to the Colombo National Hospital for treatment.

Police said the manner in which the suspects arrived and the motive behind the shooting remain unclear.

Efforts are underway to identify and arrest those responsible.