Sri Lanka Government to postal workers: “Accept fingerprints or find another job”

Posted by Editor on August 19, 2025 - 1:26 pm

Cabinet Spokesman Minister Dr. Nalinda Jayatissa announced today (August 19) that the government will not agree to the two key demands of striking postal workers: the removal of fingerprint machines and the increase of overtime allowances.

Speaking at the weekly Cabinet decisions media briefing, the Minister said that the government’s decision will be implemented without exception. He added that discussions with workers can only take place if they are willing to accept these two conditions.

Dr. Jayatissa further stated that postal workers who agree to the use of fingerprint machines and the existing overtime system may continue in service. Those who refuse, he said, are free to seek employment in places where fingerprint machines are not used.

He also noted that postal workers’ leave has already been canceled due to the ongoing strike. A decision regarding their salaries will also be taken soon, the Minister added.