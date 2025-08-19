Sri Lanka to launch digital fertilizer subsidy program for farmers

The Cabinet of Ministers in Sri Lanka has approved a new proposal to implement the fertilizer subsidy program through a digital system.

The government said the move is aimed at ensuring farmers receive the subsidy on time and that the financial support is fully used for purchasing fertilizer needed for cultivation.

To make the process more efficient, fertilizer subsidies will be provided using QR codes or another suitable digital method.

Under this system, local officials of the Ministry of Agriculture will identify eligible farmers, who will then receive their subsidies digitally.

Cabinet Spokesman Dr. Nalinda Jayatissa announced that the proposal was jointly submitted by the President and the Minister of Agriculture, Livestock, Lands, and Irrigation.